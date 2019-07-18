Miner Anglo American posts 2per cent rise in second-quarter output

Miner Anglo American said on Thursday its overall output rose 2per cent in the second quarter, benefiting from a ramp up in iron ore production at its Minas-Rio mine in Brazil and increased metallurgical coal output.

REUTERS: Miner Anglo American said on Thursday its overall output rose 2per cent in the second quarter, benefiting from a ramp up in iron ore production at its Minas-Rio mine in Brazil and increased metallurgical coal output.

"We remain broadly on track overall to deliver this full year's production targets, with an increase to Minas-Rio guidance offsetting two reductions at De Beers and Kumba Iron Ore," Chief Executive Officer Mark Cutifani said in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The global miner said Minas-Rio iron ore production for the quarter ended June 30 was 5.9 million tonnes and metallurgical coal output rose 11per cent to 5.8 million tonnes following the completion of maintenance in the prior quarter.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)