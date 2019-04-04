MIT cuts collaborations with Chinese tech firms Huawei, ZTE

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) said on Wednesday it has cut collaborations with Huawei Technologies and ZTE Corp over U.S. federal investigations of the Chinese technology companies' alleged violations of sanctions.

REUTERS: The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) said on Wednesday it has cut collaborations with Huawei Technologies and ZTE Corp over U.S. federal investigations of the Chinese technology companies' alleged violations of sanctions.

"MIT is not accepting new engagements or renewing existing ones with Huawei and ZTE or their respective subsidiaries due to federal investigations regarding violations of sanction restrictions", Maria Zuber, MIT's vice president for research, said in a statement.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)