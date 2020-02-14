Mitsubishi Motors delays factory restart in China on coronavirus

TOKYO: Mitsubishi Motors is postponing the restart of its factory with Guangzhou Automobile Group in Hunan province until 27 due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Japanese automaker said on Friday (Feb 14).

It had previous planned to resume operations as early as Feb 17.

Mitsubishi has also delayed the restart of its engine plant with Shenyang Aerospace in Liaoning province and another with Dongan Automotive Engine Manufacturing in Heilongjiang province following Chinese New Year holidays.