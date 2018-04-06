Mitsubishi recalls 86,620 Outlander cars in Russia: watchdog

Russia's standards agency Rosstandart said on Friday it has been informed about the recall of 86,620 Mitsubishi Motors Corp Outlander cars sold in Russia from February 2007 to June 2012.

The Japanese automaker is recalling the vehicles to replace front airbags on the driver's side, Rosstandart said in a statement on its website.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova)