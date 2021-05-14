Mizuho fourth quarter profit more than doubles, beats estimates

Japan's Mizuho Financial Group Inc reported on Friday its net profit more than doubled for the fourth quarter, during which it suffered some system failures and booked a trading loss related to the collapse of U.S. investment fund Archegos.

TOKYO: Japan's Mizuho Financial Group Inc reported on Friday its net profit more than doubled for the fourth quarter, during which it suffered some system failures and booked a trading loss related to the collapse of U.S. investment fund Archegos.

Mizuho, Japan's third-largest lender by assets, said profit for the March 31-ending quarter came in at 116.6 billion yen (US$1.07 billion). That compared with an average profit estimate of 79.95 billion yen from two analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

(US$1 = 109.4400 yen)

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)