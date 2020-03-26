Mnuchin: Americans to get aid within three weeks amid coronavirus

Business

Mnuchin: Americans to get aid within three weeks amid coronavirus

Americans should receive direct deposits for financial aid within three weeks as soon as the coronavirus economic relief bill is signed into law, the U.S. Treasury Secretary said, adding that the record jobless claims announced on Thursday "are not relevant."

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Mnuchin walks from a meeting for a coronavirus relief package in Was
U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin walks from a meeting during negotiations on a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) relief package on Capitol in Washington, U.S., March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: Americans should receive direct deposits for financial aid within three weeks as soon as the coronavirus economic relief bill is signed into law, the U.S. Treasury Secretary said, adding that the record jobless claims announced on Thursday "are not relevant."

Steven Mnuchin, in an interview on CNBC, said he hoped companies would ultimately rehire workers and pointed to other industries such as grocers that were hiring. He added that he hoped the bill, which has passed the U.S. Senate, is taken up quickly by the House of Representatives.

(Reporting by David Lawder and Doina Chiacu; writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark