Mnuchin: Americans to get aid within three weeks amid coronavirus

WASHINGTON: Americans should receive direct deposits for financial aid within three weeks as soon as the coronavirus economic relief bill is signed into law, the U.S. Treasury Secretary said, adding that the record jobless claims announced on Thursday "are not relevant."

Steven Mnuchin, in an interview on CNBC, said he hoped companies would ultimately rehire workers and pointed to other industries such as grocers that were hiring. He added that he hoped the bill, which has passed the U.S. Senate, is taken up quickly by the House of Representatives.

(Reporting by David Lawder and Doina Chiacu; writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)