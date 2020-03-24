Mnuchin: Negotiators 'very close' to deal on coronavirus stimulus

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday that Republican and Democratic senators and Trump administration negotiators were nearing a deal on a coronavirus stimulus bill.

WASHINGTON: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday that Republican and Democratic senators and Trump administration negotiators were nearing a deal on a coronavirus stimulus bill.

"I think we're very close," Mnuchin told reporters, while shuttling between offices in the U.S. Capitol. "We're trying to finish it up tonight," he said.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; writing by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Sandra Maler)