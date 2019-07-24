Mnuchin says Google's work with China does not raise concerns

Mnuchin says Google's work with China does not raise concerns

Google's work with the Chinese government does not raise any concerns, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday after President Donald Trump last week called for his administration to investigate the issue.

FILE PHOTO: The G7 Finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Chantilly
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin attends a working session during the G7 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Chantilly, near Paris, France, July 17, 2019. Ian Langsdon/Pool via REUTERS

Mnuchin, speaking in an interview on CNBC, said he did not see any areas of work by Google, owned by Alphabet Inc, that in any way raised concerns.

(Reporting by Makini Brice and Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

