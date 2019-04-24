Mnuchin says he cannot meet deadline to turn over Trump tax returns to House panel

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday he cannot comply with a demand by a House of Representatives committee to turn over President Donald Trump's tax returns "until it is determined to be consistent with law."

In a letter to House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, Mnuchin said he expected to have an answer to the committee's demand by May 6 after consulting with the Justice Department. The committee had set a 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT) Tuesday deadline for the Internal Revenue Service to turn over Trump's returns.

