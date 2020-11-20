Mnuchin says Main Street US companies need grants, not loans

Business

Mnuchin says Main Street US companies need grants, not loans

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Friday defended his decision to end several of the Federal Reserve's key pandemic lending programs on Dec. 31, saying Congress should use the money to help small U.S. companies with grants instead.

Senate&apos;s Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs hearing
FILE PHOTO: Steven T. Mnuchin, Secretary, Department of the Treasury during the Senate's Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs hearing examining the quarterly CARES Act report to Congress, in Washington, DC, U.S., September 24, 2020. Toni L. Sandys/Pool via REUTERS

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Friday defended his decision to end several of the Federal Reserve's key pandemic lending programs on Dec. 31, saying Congress should use the money to help small U.S. companies with grants instead.

Mnuchin, speaking on CNBC, said he and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows would speak with congressional Republican leaders later Friday, and planned to redouble their efforts to pass further stimulus measures.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark