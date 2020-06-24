Mnuchin says US-China decoupling will occur if firms can't compete fairly

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday that a decoupling of the U.S. and Chinese economies will begin to occur if U.S. companies are not allowed to compete on a fair and level basis in China's economy.

Speaking at a virtual event sponsored by Bloomberg and Invesco, Mnuchin said he also had "every expectation" that China would live up to the terms of the Phase 1 trade agreement calling for a massive increase in Chinese purchases of U.S. goods, energy and services.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler)