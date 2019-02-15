Mnuchin says US had 'productive' trade meetings with China

BEIJING: US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a tweet on Friday (Feb 15) that he and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer had "productive meetings" with China's Vice Premier Liu He.

Mnuchin made the comment on Twitter after two days of high-level trade talks in Beijing aimed at resolving the two countries' trade war, but he did not elaborate.



(Left-right) US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on Feb 15, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Mark Schiefelbein)

Negotiators from the two sides are pushing to de-escalate a tariff war that has dimmed global growth forecasts, roiled financial markets and disrupted manufacturing supply chains.

US tariffs on US$200 billion worth of imports from China are scheduled to rise to 25 per cent from 10 per cent if the two sides do not reach a deal by Mar 1, increasing pressure and costs in sectors from consumer electronics to agriculture.

Although US President Donald Trump said earlier this week that an extension of the deadline was possible if a "real deal" was close, Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, said the White House had made no such decision.

The talks, scheduled to run through Friday, follow three days of deputy-level meetings to work out technical details, including a mechanism for enforcing any trade agreement.

China proposed in the talks this week to increase purchases of US semiconductors to US$200 billion over six years as part of a deal to ease American tariffs, a person briefed on the talks told Reuters. But the semiconductor proposal, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, was part of a "recycled" package of goods purchase offers that Beijing first presented in the spring of 2018, the source said.

CANCELLED ORDERS

China has also offered to sharply increase purchases of US soybeans and other farm and energy commodities to help cut the US trade deficit, which exceeded US$382 billion in 2018.

News that Chinese buyers had canceled some recent orders for US soybeans caused Chicago grain futures prices to tumble on Thursday, while negative sentiment weighed on US stocks, keeping major indexes in negative territory.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin opened high-level talks Thursday at the Diaoyutai state guest house with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, the top economic adviser to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump told reporters on Wednesday that the negotiations had been progressing "very well".

A Bloomberg report cited sources as saying Trump was considering pushing back the deadline by 60 days to give negotiators more time after the Chinese side requested a 90-day extension.

But a source familiar with the talks told Reuters on Wednesday, before the high-level talks began, that the Chinese had not raised the idea of a 90-day extension.

Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of China's nationalist Global Times tabloid, also tweeted that speculation on an extension was "inaccurate", citing a source close to the talks.

Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng told reporters he had no information on the trade talks' progress.

Trump has said he did not expect to meet with Xi before Mar 1, but White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders has raised the possibility of a meeting between the leaders at the president's Mar-a-Lago retreat in Florida.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said she noted Trump had said many times he wished to meet with Xi, and that China was willing to maintain "close contact" with the US side, but said she had no information to share on any visit by the Chinese president.

