Mnuchin says US may take stakes in US energy companies

Business

The Trump administration is considering taking stakes in U.S. energy companies as one possible option as it seeks to help the nation's oil and gas sector amid the coronavirus outbreak, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday.

President Donald Trump, speaking alongside Mnuchin at a White House event, said he wants to help the oil and gas industry and suggested the federal government could buy fuel for the country in advance as well as purchase airline tickets in advance.

