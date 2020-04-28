Mnuchin warns that US Treasury will audit coronavirus business loans

Business

The U.S. Treasury Department will audit every loan for more than US$2 million given under the Paycheck Protection Program for businesses hurt by the coronavirus fallout, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday.

"This was a program designed for small businesses. It was not a program that was designed for public companies if they had liquidity," he told CNBC in an interview, adding that companies that made false certifications under the program could face criminal liability.

(Reporting by David Lawder and Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

