T-Mobile launches stock offering to facilitate SoftBank's stake sale

NEW YORK: T-Mobile on Monday (Jun 22) launched a stock offering to facilitate SoftBank Group Corp's plan to sell a portion of its stake in the telecom operator.

For every share T-Mobile sells in the offering, it will repurchase one share from a subsidiary of SoftBank at the same price, T-Mobile said in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

T-Mobile said it was offering about 134 million shares and the underwriters will have access to an additional 10 million shares.

SoftBank was widely expected to try and monetize its T-Mobile stake as it looks to raise capital through asset sale to prop up its floundering tech investing empire and fund a record share buyback.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan have been appointed as joint lead book-running managers for the offering.

