Mobile World Congress to go ahead despite China virus spread - GSMA

The Mobile World Congress, an annual telecoms industry event that draws more than 100,000 visitors to Barcelona, will go ahead as planned on Feb. 24-27 despite the international spread of a virus that has killed 132 people in China.

Hanging cubes display 5G logo at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona
Hanging cubes display 5G logo at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

"The upcoming Mobile World Congress Barcelona event will proceed as planned," the GSMA telecoms industry group that organises the event said in a statement issued in response to a Reuters inquiry.

The GSMA said it was monitoring and assessing the potential impact of the coronavirus outbreak. It would adhere to safety recommendations from the World Health Organisation and governments, and provide additional medical support on site.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

Source: Reuters

