Mobileye tests fleet of self-driving cars in NYC, including Manhattan

Intel Corp unit Mobileye on Tuesday said it was testing a small fleet of self-driving test vehicles in New York City, including the bustling Manhattan borough, in an effort to prove the company's technological progress.

FILE PHOTO: Amnon Shashua, co-founder of Israeli start-up Mobileye, is seen in Jerusalem
FILE PHOTO: Amnon Shashua, co-founder of Israeli start-up Mobileye, is seen in Jerusalem March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo

Mobileye Chief Executive Amnon Shashua during a press conference said the company has begun testing camera-only vehicles in the city in the past weeks, calling the driving environment "very challenging."

