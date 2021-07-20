Mobileye tests fleet of self-driving cars in NYC, including Manhattan

Intel Corp unit Mobileye on Tuesday said it was testing a small fleet of self-driving test vehicles in New York City, including the bustling Manhattan borough, in an effort to prove the company's technological progress.

Mobileye Chief Executive Amnon Shashua during a press conference said the company has begun testing camera-only vehicles in the city in the past weeks, calling the driving environment "very challenging."

(Reporting by Tina Bellon)