Moderna CEO confident of producing 500 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in 2021

Moderna Inc will be able to produce 500 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in 2021, Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel said on Friday

FILE PHOTO: Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

"For 500 million, I am very comfortable we are gonna get there (2021)," Bancel said, while speaking at the Nasdaq Investor Conference.

The CEO said the company will be able to maintain a premium price of US$37 for its vaccine doses.

"For big volume supplies like to the U.S. government we can maintain US$25 for doses"

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy and Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Source: Reuters

