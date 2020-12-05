Moderna CEO confident of producing 500 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in 2021

Moderna Inc will be able to produce 500 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in 2021, Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel said on Friday

REUTERS: Moderna Inc will be able to produce 500 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in 2021, Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel said on Friday

"For 500 million, I am very comfortable we are gonna get there (2021)," Bancel said, while speaking at the Nasdaq Investor Conference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The CEO said the company will be able to maintain a premium price of US$37 for its vaccine doses.

"For big volume supplies like to the U.S. government we can maintain US$25 for doses"

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy and Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)