Moderna gets further US$472 million US award for coronavirus vaccine development

REUTERS: Moderna Inc said on Sunday it has received an additional US$472 million from the U.S. government's Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to support development of its novel coronavirus vaccine.

The drug maker said the additional funding will support its late-stage clinical development including the expanded Phase 3 study of Moderna's vaccine candidate.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Will Dunham)