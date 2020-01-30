Mondelez beats quarterly revenue estimates

Oreo cookie maker Mondelez International Inc beat quarterly revenue estimates on Wednesday, boosted by higher demand for its snacks in emerging markets.

Net earnings attributable to the company fell to US$726 million, or 50 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from US$823 million, or 56 cents per share.

Net revenue rose 2.1per cent to US$6.91 billion, beating analysts' expectations of US$6.84 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Source: Reuters

