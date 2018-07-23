Mondelez Global voluntarily recalls some Ritz cracker products in US

Mondelez Global LLC issued a voluntary recall on Saturday for some of its Ritz Cracker products over concerns that they could include an ingredient tainted with salmonella bacteria.

The company said in a statement that it has not received any complaints of illness, and that it issued the recall as a precautionary measure.

