Money flows into US equity funds climb to a five-week high: Lipper

Investment flows into U.S. equity funds jumped to a five-week high in the week ended March 17, buoyed by optimism over a massive stimulus package and on expectations that the Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance would remain dovish.

FILE PHOTO: New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) building after the start of Thursday&apos;s trading sess
FILE PHOTO: Morning sunlight falls on the facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) building after the start of Thursday's trading session in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

U.S. equity mutual funds pocketed a net inflow of US$20.1 billion in the week, which marked a sixth straight week of net buying, data from Refinitiv Lipper showed.

The inflows were led by U.S. small cap funds and mid-cap funds, seeing net purchases of US$3.6 billion and US$2.1 billion respectively. On the other hand, large-cap funds had an inflow of just US$251 million.

Among sector funds, investors turned net buyers of tech funds this week, purchasing US$832 million, as tech stocks appeared attractive at lower valuations after witnessing sharp selling in the prior weeks.

Graphic: Fund flows into U.S. equities bonds and money market - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/gjnvwojmzvw/Fundper cent20flowsper cent20intoper cent20U.S.per cent20equitiesper cent20bondsper cent20andper cent20moneyper cent20market.jpg

Investors were sanguine ahead of a two-day Fed policy meeting at which the central bank signalled its intent to keep rates near zero until at least 2024, also predicting a fast economic recovery from the pandemic.

However, U.S. stocks tumbled on Friday, with banks leading the way after the Fed let expire a temporary capital buffer relief put in place to ease a pandemic-driven stress in the funding mark.

Graphic: Fund flows into U.S. equity sector funds - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/azgpodaodvd/Fundper cent20flowsper cent20intoper cent20U.S.per cent20basedper cent20equityper cent20sectorper cent20funds.jpg

Meanwhile, investors bought US$9.72 billion in U.S. bond funds in the week, compared with US$1.32 billion in the preceding week.

U.S. Taxable bond funds had an inflow of US$7.9 billion, while U.S. municipal funds saw an inflow of US$9.3 billion.

Investors turned net buyers of U.S. High yield funds, buying US$260 million, after dumping US$5.5. billion in the last week.

On the other hand, U.S. money market funds see net sales of US$5.3 billion, the first outflow in six weeks.

Graphic: Fund flows into U.S. growth and value funds - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/oakvelebwpr/Fundper cent20flowsper cent20intoper cent20growthper cent20andper cent20valueper cent20funds.jpg

Graphic: Flows into U.S. bond funds - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/jbyvramgype/Flowsper cent20intoper cent20U.S.per cent20bondper cent20funds.jpg

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

