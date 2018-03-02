More banks set to join financing for Blackstone's TR buyout

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

The three banks leading the USUS$13.5bn-equivalent loan and bond financing backing US private equity firm Blackstone Group’s acquisition of a majority stake in Thomson Reuters’ Financial and Risk (F&R) unit are set to sign more banks into the deal.

NEW YORK (LPC) - The three banks leading the USUS$13.5bn-equivalent loan and bond financing backing US private equity firm Blackstone Group’s acquisition of a majority stake in Thomson Reuters’ Financial and Risk (F&R) unit are set to sign more banks into the deal.

Around 21 senior banks are expected to join the deal, which is being led by JP Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup, and is the biggest buyout financing since the financial crisis.

The lead banks invited 23 banks to join at the next level and underwrite 28per cent of the deal for fees ranging from around 3per cent to less than 1per cent, several sources said.

Blackstone is buying a 55per cent stake in Thomson Reuters' F&R unit, which includes LPC and IFR. Senior participation in the financing was linked to the amount of business that the banks do with Thomson Reuters.

Banks making the biggest commitments after the leads are Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and UBS, the sources said. There could be six or seven tiers of commitments.

Other banks that are expected to join the deal include Credit Suisse, HSBC, Deutsche Bank, Barclays, Royal Bank of Canada, SMBC, MUFG, Mizuho, Societe Generale, Standard Chartered, Natixis, BMO, Toronto Dominion, Unicredit, Intesa Sanpaolo, ING and Jefferies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The group is expected to be confirmed and banks signed into the deal in the next few days, sources said.

Blackstone could not immediately be reached for comment. JP Morgan, BAML and Citigroup declined to comment.

Lenders may have to sit on their commitments for some time, due to a lengthy commitment period, the sources said.

The deal is not expected to be syndicated more widely to institutional investors until the end of June at the earliest, and could even be launched after the summer, they added.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

DEAL STRUCTURE

The deal includes a USUS$8bn-equivalent term loan B, which is split between USUS$5.5bn and USUS$2.5bn-equivalent in euros.

The financing also includes USUS$3bn-equivalent of secured bonds split between USUS$2bn and USUS$1bn-equivalent in euros, and USUS$2.5bn-equivalent of unsecured bonds split between USUS$1.8bn and USUS$700m-equivalent in euros.

The company will also place a USUS$750m revolving credit facility.

Additional funding comes from USUS$1bn in preferred equity – with a 14.5per cent Payment-In-Kind (PIK) coupon – USUS$3bn of cash equity that Blackstone is contributing, and USUS$2.5bn of existing equity, based on the USUS$20bn valuation, that will be rolled over.

Leverage is expected to be around 4.5 times through the secured debt and 5.6 times total debt after Ebitda adjustments, which could be as much as 30per cent as the transaction is a carve-out and involves reallocating costs.

The size of the debt and leverage currently imply Ebitda of about USUS$2.4bn, including around USUS$650m of cost savings, based on the last 12 months’ Ebitda of approximately USUS$1.7bn for the F&R unit.

The currency splits and Ebitda figures may change depending on investor demand the timing of the wider institutional syndication.

(Writing by Tessa Walsh, additional reporting by Michelle Sierra)