Morgan Stanley analysts initiate a long rouble position

Business

Morgan Stanley analysts initiate a long rouble position

Morgan Stanley initiated a long Russian rouble position against a 50-50 basket of the dollar and the euro it said on Monday, targeting a 6per cent rise in the Russian currency.

FILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of financial firm Morgan Stanley is pictured on the company&apos;s w
FILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of financial firm Morgan Stanley is pictured on the company's world headquarters in New York, U.S. April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

Bookmark

LONDON: Morgan Stanley initiated a long Russian rouble position against a 50-50 basket of the dollar and the euro it said on Monday, targeting a 6per cent rise in the Russian currency.

"We think it's time to get back into Russian assets," the U.S. investment bank's analysts said in a note titled "Enough Waiting, Time To Buy".

They said new U.S. sanctions being proposed in relation to the poisoning and jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny would not pose a material risk to Russia's macroeconomic outlook, while the recent rise in oil prices should help the currency.

"We target a 6per cent appreciation, which is roughly a 75per cent reduction in risk premia on our measure," Morgan Stanley said.

"The uncertainty is the response by the U.S. to the cyber attacks, which is a bigger risk and can cause a wobble in asset prices, but we think this might be an opportunity to increase exposure."

(Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Simon Jessop)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark