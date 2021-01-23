Morgan Stanley CEO Gorman's annual pay rises by US$6 million

FILE PHOTO: James P. Gorman, chairman & CEO of Morgan Stanley, testifies before a House Financial Services Committeeon Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein/File Photo

NEW YORK: Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman's annual pay rose by US$6 million in 2020, according to a regulatory filing released on Friday.

Gorman will receive US$33 million for his work last year, compared with US$27 million in 2019, the bank said.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Source: Reuters

