Morgan Stanley CEO Gorman's annual pay rises by US$6 million

NEW YORK: Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman's annual pay rose by US$6 million in 2020, according to a regulatory filing released on Friday.

Gorman will receive US$33 million for his work last year, compared with US$27 million in 2019, the bank said.

