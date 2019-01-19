Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman pay rises 7 percent to US$29 million: filings

Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman's overall pay rose 7 percent to US$29 million last year during a period that saw the firm's net revenues rise 5 percent to US$40.1 billion, according to bank filings released on Friday.

Gorman's total compensation included a base salary of US$1.5 million plus cash bonuses of about US$6.9 million, deferred equity awards of nearly US$6.9 million, and a long-term incentive plan based on performance worth US$13.8 million.

(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by David Gregorio)