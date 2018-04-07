Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman pay up 20 percent in 2017

Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman's overall pay rose 20 percent to US$27 million in 2017, according to bank filings released on Friday.

NEW YORK: Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman's overall pay rose 20 percent to US$27 million in 2017, according to bank filings released on Friday.

That figure includes a base salary of US$1.5 million plus cash bonuses of about US$5.6 million awarded in the early part of 2018, deferred compensation, and a long term incentive plan.

Morgan Stanley President Colm Kelleher's total compensation rose to US$23 million and Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Pruzan's total pay rose to US$11.5 million.

