Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman pay up 20 percent in 2017

Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman pay up 20 percent in 2017

Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman's overall pay rose 20 percent to US$27 million in 2017, according to bank filings released on Friday.

Morgan Stanley Chairman and CEO Gorman speaks during the Institute of International Finance Annual Meeting in Washington October 10, 2014.
FILE PHOTO: Morgan Stanley Chairman and Chief Executive James Gorman speaks during the Institute of International Finance Annual Meeting in Washington October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

That figure includes a base salary of US$1.5 million plus cash bonuses of about US$5.6 million awarded in the early part of 2018, deferred compensation, and a long term incentive plan.

Morgan Stanley President Colm Kelleher's total compensation rose to US$23 million and Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Pruzan's total pay rose to US$11.5 million.

