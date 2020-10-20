Morgan Stanley fires two senior commodities executives after rule breach: Bloomberg News

Morgan Stanley has fired two of its most senior commodities executives after discovering they used unauthorized electronic means of communication, Bloomberg News reported https://bit.ly/3j9i8UI on Tuesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Nancy King, global head of commodities, and Jay Rubenstein, head of commodities trading, are leaving, the report said.

The departures were first reported by energy news service SparkSpread.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)