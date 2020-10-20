Morgan Stanley fires two senior commodities executives after rule breach: Bloomberg News

Morgan Stanley has fired two of its most senior commodities executives after discovering they used unauthorized electronic means of communication, Bloomberg News reported https://bit.ly/3j9i8UI on Tuesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

FILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of financial firm Morgan Stanley is pictured on a building in San Diego, California, Sept. 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Nancy King, global head of commodities, and Jay Rubenstein, head of commodities trading, are leaving, the report said.

The departures were first reported by energy news service SparkSpread.

