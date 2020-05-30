Morgan Stanley planning to bring back traders to New York HQ in June: CNBC

Morgan Stanley is planning to start getting some traders to return to its New York headquarters in mid- to late-June, CNBC reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the situation.

Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Wall Street bank expects that only a small number of traders and workers in other departments will make use of the option, the report.

