Morgan Stanley planning to bring back traders to New York HQ in June: CNBC

Morgan Stanley is planning to start getting some traders to return to its New York headquarters in mid- to late-June, CNBC reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the situation.

FILE PHOTO: A woman takes photos by the Morgan Stanley building in Times Square in New York City, New York U.S., February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Wall Street bank expects that only a small number of traders and workers in other departments will make use of the option, the report.

