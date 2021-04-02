Morgan Stanley plans to raise dividend when Fed allows: letter

Morgan Stanley plans to increase the dividend it pays shareholders when restrictions are lifted by the Federal Reserve, according to a letter Chief Executive James Gorman sent to shareholders on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: People take photos by the Morgan Stanley building in Times Square in New York
FILE PHOTO: People take photos by the Morgan Stanley building in Times Square in New York City, New York U.S., February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The bank also set a long-term goal of achieving a return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) above 17per cent, according to the letter.

(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall; Editing by Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters

