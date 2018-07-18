Morgan Stanley profit jumps 43 percent

Morgan Stanley reported a 43 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by increase in revenue from its trading and investment banking businesses.

Net income applicable to shareholders rose to US$2.27 billion in the quarter ended June 30 from US$1.59 billion a year ago.

On a per share basis, the bank earned US$1.30, up from 87 cents per share a year ago.

Analysts had on average forecast earnings per share of US$1.11, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data. It was not immediately clear if the figures were comparable.

Rival Goldman Sachs on Tuesday posted a better-than-expected rise in profit, helped by strength in investment banking and bond trading business.

(Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

