Morgan Stanley profit plunges 32per cent on COVID-19 impact

Morgan Stanley posted a 32per cent fall in quarterly profit on Thursday as its advisory and wealth management businesses took a hit from the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

REUTERS: Morgan Stanley posted a 32per cent fall in quarterly profit on Thursday as its advisory and wealth management businesses took a hit from the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bank said earnings attributable to common shareholders fell to US$1.59 billion, or US$1.01 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from US$2.34 billion, or US$1.39 per share, a year ago.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Analysts had expected a profit of US$1.14 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru and Elizabeth Dilts Marshall in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)