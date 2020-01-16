Morgan Stanley profit surges 53per cent

Morgan Stanley reported a 53per cent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, driven by strength in its bond trading and underwriting businesses.

The bank said earnings attributable to common shareholders rose to US$2.09 billion, or US$1.30 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from US$1.36 billion, or 80 cents per share, a year ago. (https://reut.rs/37b9508)

Analysts had expected a profit of 99 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable.

(Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru and Elizabeth Dilts in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)