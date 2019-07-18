Morgan Stanley quarterly profit falls 10per cent

Morgan Stanley reported a 10per cent fall in quarterly profit on Thursday as low market volatility crimped trading and advisory revenue.

The bank said earnings attributable to Morgan Stanley fell to US$2.20 billion, or US$1.23 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from US$2.44 billion, or US$1.30 per share, a year ago.

Analysts were looking for a profit of US$1.14 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv, although it was not clear if the numbers were comparable.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)