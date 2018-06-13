Morgan Stanley's 'most attractive business' is fixed income: CEO

Morgan Stanley Chief Executive Officer James Gorman called the bank's fixed-income group its "most attractive business" on Tuesday at a conference the Wall Street firm held in New York.

NEW YORK: Morgan Stanley Chief Executive Officer James Gorman called the bank's fixed-income group its "most attractive business" on Tuesday at a conference the Wall Street firm held in New York.

Despite being one of Morgan Stanley's smallest divisions, Gorman said, it has enormous incremental upside. Last year, the bank set a target to produce US$1 billion in quarterly fixed-income revenue, on average, each year.

Advertisement

Gorman, who is also chairman of Morgan Stanley, added the U.S. bank will move 400-500 employees out of the United Kingdom to other European nations as a result of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)