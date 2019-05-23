Morgan Stanley shareholders vote to approve executive pay, director

Business

Morgan Stanley shareholders vote to approve executive pay, director

Morgan Stanley said on Tuesday that more than 95 percent of shares voted to approve its executive compensation packages and that all of its directors were elected at the bank's annual shareholder meeting in Purchase, New York.

FILE PHOTO: A sign is displayed on the Morgan Stanley building in New York
FILE PHOTO: A sign is displayed on the Morgan Stanley building in New York U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

Bookmark

NEW YORK: Morgan Stanley said on Tuesday that more than 95 percent of shares voted to approve its executive compensation packages and that all of its directors were elected at the bank's annual shareholder meeting in Purchase, New York.

More than 89 percent of shareholders voted no on a proposal that the bank report annually on its lobbying efforts, according to preliminary tallies.

(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark