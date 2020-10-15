Morgan Stanley third-quarter profit jumps 26per cent on trading boost

Morgan Stanley posted a 26per cent jump in third-quarter profit on Thursday, powered by another bumper quarter at its trading business as the COVID-19 pandemic drove up volatility in financial markets.

REUTERS: Morgan Stanley posted a 26per cent jump in third-quarter profit on Thursday, powered by another bumper quarter at its trading business as the COVID-19 pandemic drove up volatility in financial markets.

Net income applicable to common shareholders rose to US$2.60 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from US$2.06 billion a year ago. Earnings per share rose to US$1.66, compared to US$1.27 a year ago.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Analysts were looking for a profit of US$1.28 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru and Matt Scuffham in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)