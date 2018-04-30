Morgan Stanley to boost junior banker pay by up to 25 percent: Bloomberg

Morgan Stanley is planning to raise salaries for junior bankers by as much as 25 percent, and offer them quicker promotions, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The 20 percent to 25 percent pay raise for investment-banking associates will be the first in almost four years, and may differ by region, Bloomberg reported.

Analysts will be promoted to associate in two years rather than three, the report said, citing a memo sent to staff.

(This version of the story has been refiled to add source in headline)

(Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru)