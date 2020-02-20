Morgan Stanley to buy E*Trade Financial in US$13 billion deal

Business

Morgan Stanley to buy E*Trade Financial in US$13 billion deal

Morgan Stanley said on Thursday it would buy discount brokerage E*Trade Financial Corp in an all-stock deal worth about US$13 billion.

FILE PHOTO: A sign is displayed on the Morgan Stanley building in New York
FILE PHOTO: A sign is displayed on the Morgan Stanley building in New York U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo
(Updated: )

Bookmark

REUTERS: Morgan Stanley said on Thursday it would buy discount brokerage E*Trade Financial Corp in an all-stock deal worth about US$13 billion.

E*Trade shareholders will receive 1.0432 Morgan Stanley shares for each share as part of the deal.

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark