Morgan Stanley to buy E*Trade Financial in US$13 billion deal

REUTERS: Morgan Stanley said on Thursday it would buy discount brokerage E*Trade Financial Corp in an all-stock deal worth about US$13 billion.

E*Trade shareholders will receive 1.0432 Morgan Stanley shares for each share as part of the deal.

