Morgan Stanley to buy Eaton Vance for US$7 billion in wealth push

Morgan Stanley said on Thursday it will acquire investment management firm Eaton Vance Corp for about US$7 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.

REUTERS: Morgan Stanley agreed on Thursday to buy asset management firm Eaton Vance Corp for about US$7 billion in a cash-and-stock deal that advances Chief Executive James Gorman's push to bolster the bank's wealth and investment management businesses.

Eaton's shareholders will receive US$28.25 per share in cash and 0.5833 Morgan Stanley shares for each share held. The deal represents a premium of 38per cent to Eaton's last closing price on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gorman has been trying to build out the bank's wealth management unit to insulate it better from weak periods for its trading and investment banking operations.

The acquisition means Morgan Stanley Investment Management will have approximately US$1.2 trillion of assets under management and over US$5 billion in combined revenues, Morgan Stanley said.

"Eaton Vance is a perfect fit,” Gorman said in the statement announcing the deal.

Since taking over a decade ago, Gorman has pulled off a number of big acquisitions. He orchestrated the bank’s takeover of Smith Barney, making wealth management the cornerstone of his plan to stabilize revenue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eaton will also pay its shareholders a one-time special cash dividend of US$4.25 per share before the close of the deal.

Eaton's shares jumped 36.3per cent to US$55.79 in response to the news, while Morgan Stanley was down 2.6per cent in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Patrick Graham)