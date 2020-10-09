Morgan Stanley to pay US$60 million penalty for insufficient oversight of data centers

Morgan Stanley will pay a US$60 million penalty after a U.S. banking regulator found the firm lacked proper oversight as it decommissioned two business data centers.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said the bank failed to properly monitor an outside vendor as it wound down the data centers in 2016, and failed to maintain inventory of customer data. The regulator said the bank had similar vendor management issues in 2019 when decommissioning other network devices.

