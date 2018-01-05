Morgan Stanley to take US$1.25 billion hit in the fourth quarter from the tax bill

Business

Morgan Stanley said on Friday it would take a US$1.25 billion hit in its fourth-quarter earnings due to a cut in corporate tax rate as part of the U.S. tax code overhaul.

FILE PHOTO: The Morgan Stanley logo is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The net blow of the bill to the bank will include about a US$1.4 billion net discrete tax provision, mainly due to the remeasurement of certain net deferred tax assets using the lowered corporate tax rate, the company said in a filing.

It would be offset by US$160 million in other positive effects, Morgan Stanley added.

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

