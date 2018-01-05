Morgan Stanley to take US$1.25 billion hit in the fourth quarter from the tax bill
Morgan Stanley said on Friday it would take a US$1.25 billion hit in its fourth-quarter earnings due to a cut in corporate tax rate as part of the U.S. tax code overhaul.
The net blow of the bill to the bank will include about a US$1.4 billion net discrete tax provision, mainly due to the remeasurement of certain net deferred tax assets using the lowered corporate tax rate, the company said in a filing.
It would be offset by US$160 million in other positive effects, Morgan Stanley added.
