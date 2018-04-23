Most Asia markets fall, with tech firms hit again

HONG KONG: Asian markets mostly fell on Monday (Apr 23) with technology firms extending last week's sharp losses, following another plunge in Apple as investors fret over the once-lucrative smartphone sector.

News on Saturday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had called a halt to nuclear tests and intercontinental missile launches - ahead of a planned summit with Donald Trump - was unable to provide enough support.

With attention now turning away from the Syria crisis and the China-US trade spat, a series of reports on Apple expressing doubts about iPhone sales has battered tech stocks across the world.

The US giant fell more than four per cent on Friday, the day after a near-three percent drop that was fuelled by top smartphone chip supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) forecasting a plunge in sales.

The drop in Apple dragged the tech-rich Nasdaq sharply down in New York, where the Dow and S&P 500 also ended in negative territory as rising US Treasury yields fan fears about a sharp rise in interest rates.

The losses filtered through to Apple's Asian suppliers and other tech firms. AAC Technologies dived 1.9 per cent in Hong Kong, TSMC shed 1.1 per cent in Taipei and Alps Electric was 2.3 per cent off in Tokyo, where Sharp lost 5.6 per cent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On broader markets, Japan's Nikkei ended 0.3 per cent lower, Hong Kong slipped 0.5 per cent and Shanghai fell 0.1 per cent. Seoul eased 0.1 per cent, Wellington lost 0.2 per cent and Taipei was 0.8 per cent lower.

Singapore dipped 0.2 per cent but Sydney added 0.3 per cent.

In early European trade London was barely moved, Paris fell 0.2 per cent and Frankfurt dropped 0.1 per cent.

CRUDE MAINTAINS HIGHS

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

Oil prices dipped in Asia but remain at highs not seen since the end of 2014, with support from comments by Saudi Energy Minister Khaled al-Faleh on Friday that the global market has the capacity to absorb higher prices.

Saudi Arabia and Russia said at an OPEC meeting in Jeddah they would press on with a production cap deal to defend higher prices.

"OPEC and Russia compliance remains high and solidly committed to reining in oversupply, which should continue to support prices," said Stephen Innes, head of Asia-Pacific trading at OANDA.

"But involuntary supply cuts and production outages in Venezuela will also continue to support even more so after the falls in US inventories last week."

He added that dealers were also keeping an eye on possible oil sanctions against Iran by the US, which could put further upward pressure on the market.

In currency trade, the pound continues to sag against the dollar after Bank of England head Mark Carney seemed to pour cold water on the prospects of a rate hike next month, disappointing traders who had bet on higher borrowing costs.

The dollar edged up against the safe haven yen on hopes the China-US trade spat can be resolved after US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he was "cautiously optimistic" of finding agreement.

"He also said he was considering a trip to China," Rodrigo Catril, senior strategist at National Australia Bank, said in a note to clients, adding that the head of China's central bank had spoken about allowing more foreign access to the country's market.

Focus is on the release this week of a slew of US data, including economic growth and personal consumption.

- Key figures around 0810 GMT -

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.3 per cent at 22,088.04 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 0.5 per cent at 30,254.40 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.1 per cent at 3,068.01 (close)

London - FTSE 100: FLAT at 7,366.44

Euro/dollar: DOWN at US$1.2270 from US$1.2286 at 2100 GMT on Friday

Dollar/yen: UP at ¥107.85 from ¥107.62

Pound/dollar: UP at US$1.4016 from US$1.4014

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 16 cents at US$68.24 per barrel

Oil - Brent North Sea: DOWN 12 cents at US$73.94 per barrel

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.8 per cent at 24,462.94 (close)