MSCI inducts a sliver of China into benchmarks, but can foreign funds calm volatile Chinese markets?

SHANGHAI: In the investment world, indexes compiled by MSCI are often what professional investors compare their own performances to, so when the company decided to include mainland China-listed shares into its benchmarks, fund managers around the world listened.

Come Jun 1, 234 Chinese A-share companies will debut in a whole suite of MSCI benchmarks. They include Kweichow Moutai, a liquor company whose hugely popular booze has made it the world’s most valuable distiller.

Unlike overseas-listed Tencent or Alibaba- names that foreign investors are already familiar with - the 234 firms are traded in Shanghai or Shenzhen, priced in Chinese yuan, and subject only to mainland Chinese regulation. According to HSBC, a vast majority of these firms do not even put out press releases in English.

While foreign fund managers have had access to the A-share market for a long time, a very small percentage of them actually trade in those companies right now. With this inclusion, that could soon change. From now on, a retiree in Australia or Canada could have a piece of the mainland Chinese market in his retirement account.

Some analysts hope the inclusion will do for China’s financial markets what the World Trade Organization (WTO) entry did for Chinese manufacturing 20 years ago.

“You have WTO status that really marked the coming of age of Chinese manufacturing and trading with the world. For A shares to be included in the MSCI indices, that’s also a symbol of connection,” said Tai Hui, Chief Market Strategist of Asia at JP Morgan Funds.

Initially MSCI will apply a huge discount to calculate the weighting of Chinese stocks. After a two-stage process, the 234 firms will account for less than 1 per cent of the emerging market benchmark. But investment banks expect the weighting to grow as China further opens up its markets, and eventually reach around 15 per cent.

To be sure, China is not in need of the foreign cash. Already its two stock markets in Shanghai and Shenzhen support a total US$8.7 trillion in market cap.

China’s domestic investors are also active investors; the daily turnover on the two markets averaged US$75 billion a day in 2017. By comparison, most estimates put initial foreign inflows after the MSCI inclusion at below US$18 billion.

But the quality of money is what China is after. Foreign institutional investors tend to hold stocks for longer and focus on their companies’ fundamentals. Chinese regulators hope that will provide a much-needed antidote in its notoriously volatile markets driven by herd mentality.

In 2015, a sudden frenzy fuelled by borrowed money saw Chinese stocks surge 60 per cent in six months. The government took note and started to squeeze margin lending. Once a correction ensued, it quickly got out of control. In the next three months, the market crashed, wiping out the lifetime savings of many mom-and-pop investors.

Many long-time China watchers warn though against getting their hopes up too high, precisely because foreign institutions will be a small part of the Chinese market.

“I think in the end what’s going to change the market is domestic China itself, the Chinese fund management industry maturing,” said Sean Taylor, Head of Emerging Market Equities at fund manager DWS.

That could be a long process, though Morgan Stanley says it is already seeing evidence of Chinese retail investors turning their money over to professional managers after the 2015 crash.

But in the meantime, DWS’s Taylor says foreign investors might do well to adapt to China’s very different market dynamics. However, it won’t be easy. In 2010, famed investor Anthony Bolton came out of retirement to launch a China fund. Four years later, he called it quits, with barely any returns to show for it and an admission that he got China very wrong.