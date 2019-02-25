Munich prosecutors fine BMW US$9.65 million for faulty engine software

Munich prosecutors fined BMW 8.5 million euros (US$9.65 million) for administrative lapses after the German luxury carmaker installed the wrong engine management software into 7,965 vehicles, leading to higher emissions.

The prosecutor's office said BMW was guilty of oversight lapses. BMW said it has accepted the findings of the Munich prosecutor.

The engine management software resulted in different readings of nitrogen oxide (NOx) pollution levels between test bench and real-world emissions measurements, the prosecutor's office said in a statement on Monday.

