Musk says 'Battery Day' unveil will not reach high-volume production until 2022

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Monday improvements unveiled at the electric-car maker's "Battery Day" event would not reach serious high-volume production until 2022.

REUTERS: Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Monday improvements unveiled at the electric-car maker's "Battery Day" event would not reach serious high-volume production until 2022.

"This affects long-term production, especially Semi, Cybertruck & Roadster, but what we announce will not reach serious high-volume production until 2022," Musk tweeted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The carmaker's shares fell 3per cent to US$435.50 in extended trade.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)