Musk says 'Battery Day' unveil will not reach high-volume production until 2022

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Monday improvements unveiled at the electric-car maker's "Battery Day" event would not reach serious high-volume production until 2022.

FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk wears a protective mask as he arrives to attend a meeting with the leadership of the conservative CDU/CSU parliamentary group, in Berlin, Germany September 2, 2020. Tobias Schwarz/Pool via REUTERS

"This affects long-term production, especially Semi, Cybertruck & Roadster, but what we announce will not reach serious high-volume production until 2022," Musk tweeted.

The carmaker's shares fell 3per cent to US$435.50 in extended trade.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

