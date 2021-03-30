Musk says battery cell constraints impact production of Tesla Semi

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said in a tweet on Tuesday the near-term cell supply shortage makes it difficult to scale the production of Tesla Semi commercial truck.

REUTERS -Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk tweeted on Tuesday that supply constraints related to battery cells are making it difficult to scale up production of its long-delayed Tesla Semi electric commercial truck, sending the company's shares down nearly 2per cent.

"Demand is no problem, but near-term cell supply makes it hard to scale Semi. This limitation will be less onerous next year," the billionaire entrepreneur said https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1376843024303583236.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Musk's statement was in response to a tweet which referred to a news report about the electric carmaker receiving an order for ten Semi trucks from MHX Leasing LLC.

When Musk unveiled the prototype of the futuristic, battery-powered Semi in 2017, he said the Class 8 truck would go into production by 2019. That timeline was later pushed to 2021 and the company said it expects to start delivering the model too.

Last week, Musk had suggested the bottlenecks would cause the mass production to be delayed until 2022.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Advertisement