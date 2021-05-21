Musk says he hasn't and won't sell any dogecoin

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Thursday he would not sell any of his dogecoin holdings.

REUTERS: Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Thursday he would not sell any of his dogecoin holdings.

"Yeah, I haven't & won't sell any Doge," Musk said on Twitter in response to a tweet claiming he would never sell any his doge holdings and that he was the "ultimate hodler." (https://bit.ly/342BQMU)

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)