Musk says he hasn't and won't sell any dogecoin

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Thursday he would not sell any of his dogecoin holdings.

Tesla&apos;s gigafactory in Gruenheide
SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks on as he visits the construction site of Tesla's gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin, Germany, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

REUTERS: Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Thursday he would not sell any of his dogecoin holdings.

"Yeah, I haven't & won't sell any Doge," Musk said on Twitter in response to a tweet claiming he would never sell any his doge holdings and that he was the "ultimate hodler." (https://bit.ly/342BQMU)

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Source: Reuters

